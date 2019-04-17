|
|
Maxwell, James
1935 - 2019
On April 14, 2019, James Walter Maxwell went to his Heavenly Father at the age of 83. Jim was born on Christmas day of 1935 and grew up on the Hilltop area of Columbus, graduating from St. Aloysius Grade School and Holy Family High School, class of 1953. It was there that Jim met the love of his life, Mary Ann Bangert. They were married on May 26, 1956 and together had six children, Greg (Grace) Maxwell, Birdie C. Schneider, Brian (Leanna) Maxwell, Michael J. Maxwell, Julie Cain and Scott (Missy) Maxwell. Besides his wife and children, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lenihan; and sister-in-law, Margie (Lowell) Vance. Jim was preceded in death by his father Walter R. Maxwell and his mother Alice Catherine Maxwell, step-sister Ruth Ann Konemann, brother-in-law Jim Lenihan and grandchild "Baby" Cain. Starting at Ohio Bell as a mail boy and ultimately working his way into management, Jim retired from Ohio Bell after thirty-eight years of service. He went on to be a consultant for 3M Corporation for several years before finally retiring for good. Jim was a long-time parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville where he proudly sang in the choir for over twenty-five years. Throughout his life and well into retirement, Jim enjoyed animals with a special affection for his many dogs. He had a passion for cross-stitching (Jim took first place in a Westerville Public Library cross-stitch show), golfing and owned three boats throughout the years upon which he spent many hours fishing with family and friends. Visiting hours with the family will be held at Hill Funeral Home at 220 S. State Street, Westerville on Monday, April 22 from 4-7 pm. Starting at approximately 6:45 pm, family and friends are invited to join in the recitation of the Holy Rosary. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 313 N. State Street, Westerville on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 am. Gravesite service and bidding farewell at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne will follow. All are invited back to St. Pauls for a luncheon after the gravesite service. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to either the Delaware County Humane Society (https://www.hsdcohio.org/donate) or Mount Carmel Hospice (https://donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org/)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019