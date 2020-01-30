|
McCoy, James
1965 - 2020
James "Mike" McCoy Jr., age 54. Sunrise October 28, 1965 and Sunset January 28, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The McCOY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020