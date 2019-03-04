|
|
McCune Jr., James
1959 - 2019
James L. McCune, Sr., age 59, of Groveport, passed away on February 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Walter Sr., and Theresa McCune and brother Steve McCune. Survived by his loving wife, Beverly Schultz-McCune of 15 years of marriage; sons, James L. McCune Jr. (Tonya) and Gregory S. McCune (Amanda); step-son, Matthew (Jennifer); siblings, Dianna L. McCune, Tammy McCune, W. Richard McCune Jr., (Teresa K.); sister-in-law, Amy M. McCune; many grandchildren, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Worked for Franklin County Children Services for 30 plus years. Karaoke enthusiast. Jim loved pizza, and to tinker and rebuild stuff. Celebration of Life Memorial Service Saturday, March 16, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. with military honors to follow at 5 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles #2244 (Southside Eagles) located at 1167 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus. To sign and view Jim's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019