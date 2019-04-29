|
Mckenzie, James
1937 - 2019
James Mckenzie, 82, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. Jim was born to Ralph and Mary Mckenzie on January 11, 1937 in Hartland, Wisconsin. The family lived in an apartment above the A&P market which his father managed. A crib was fashioned in the bathtub for the new baby, as it was in the only warm room in the home. Jim was predeceased by his three older sisters Jean Maxwell, Helen Southworth, and Patricia Kennaugh. He is survived by his younger brother and best friend, Paul (Phyllis) Mckenzie. Jim was married for 30 years to Mary Jo who survives him. He was very proud to have been blessed with four stepsons and their wives, John (Rachel) Albert, Tom (Beverly) Albert, Larry (Jane) Albert and Jim (Eileen) Albert. And the Albert "boys" blessed Jim and Mary Jo with the precious gift of 13 grandchildren, David, Steven, Geoff, Ben, Kevin, Colleen, Maddie, Katie, Matthew, Megan, and the triplets Joel, Pauline and Phillip. He was especially pleased to be "Grandpa McKenzie" to these wonderful young people and treasured the time he spent with them. Jim is also survived by three daughters in New York from a previous marriage, Tara (Lou) Germano, Shannon (Jack) Schmidt, and Stacy (Brian) Repman and their five children, Grace, Noah, Alex, McKenzie and Charlie. Jim grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School. As a young man, his greatest joy was working on the Staab family farms near Waukesha. This "love of the land" and appreciation for farmers and the work they did guided his decision to study Agriculture at the University of Wisconsin. He was inducted in the Army National Guard in September 1959. After a year at school, he was called to Active Duty (Army 32nd Division) to serve at Fort Lewis in Washington State. At the end of his tour of duty, Jim returned to the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, graduating with a BS in Agricultural Economics. After graduation, Jim joined the Oliver Corporation, a manufacturer of quality "green" tractors and farm equipment headquartered in downtown Chicago. He loved the ag business, and truly enjoyed sales and marketing, and his understanding of the market and his love of people led to a very successful career as a sales manager in the ag equipment business. The products and tractors he was promoting covered such a variety of needs including the ski slopes of Rutland Vermont to Australia and Vietnam. Jim gained the respect and friendship of dealers and customers all over the country. His fondest pastime in retirement was long phone visits with the people he dealt with over the years. They were all his friends! In the past few years, he wrote many articles about the products and people he treasured. His stories were published regularly in the Hart-Parr Oliver Collector Magazine and the Oliver Heritage Magazine. When these articles appeared, Jim received calls and letters from everywhere. Jim loved attending Liberty "Barn" Church near Delaware, Ohio. It is very fitting that a celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at Liberty Church at 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015 at 1 pm on Saturday, May 11 followed by a reception in the Church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Presbyterian Church or the Kobacker House (Hospice), 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com. Tidd Funeral Home of Hilliard is proud to serve this veteran and his family.
