Resources
James McMahon


1931 - 2020
James McMahon Obituary
McMahon, James
1931 - 2020
James R. McMahon, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 2, 1931 in Wheeling, West Virginia but grew up in Bridgeport, Ohio. He joined the United States Air Force in 1955. While serving his country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. James retired from the Air Force in 1973, and went to Franklin University graduating in 1983. He was a member of Freemasons. James was an avid Ohio State Football and Columbus Bluejackets fan. His favorite vacation spots were Branson, Missouri, Las Vegas, Nevada, and his lake house at Apple Valley Lake. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Helen; sons, Richard, James and David McMahon; grandchildren, Grace, Kelsey, Jacob, Lucie, Osgood, Cameron, Riley; and dog, Molly. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad Street, Galloway, Ohio 43119. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
