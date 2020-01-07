|
|
Carney, James Michael
James Michael Carney "Mike", 67, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away at home, January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Columbus, son of the late James and Ann Carney. He graduated from Brookhaven High School and attended The Ohio State University. He retired early last year from Accel Inc. Preceded in death by parents-in-law Muir and Marian Loomis and brother- and sisters-in-law Charles and Lynn Loomis and Kathryn Jesson. Survived by wife of 46 years, Muiriel; sons, Michael and Andrew; daughter, Erin (Mike) Cawley; and grandsons, Nathan and Ian Cawley. Also survived by brother, William S. (Steve) Carney; brothers-in-law, E. Michael (Ruth) Loomis and Bill Jesson; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrew V. Grainger and the staff at Columbus Oncology, the Imaging/Infusion staffs of the Bing Cancer Center, and OhioHealth Hospice. Family will receive family and friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S High St., Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020