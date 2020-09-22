Pyne Sr. , James Michael
1936 - 2020
James Michael Pyne Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at his home in Worthington, Ohio. Born November 3, 1936 in Blasdell, NY to John James and Doris Lucille Pyne. Predeceased by brother John James Pyne Jr. Survived by wife, Kyle; children, Kelsey (Matt) Warner, Nettie Pyne, and James (Olivia) Pyne Jr.; brother, Robert (June) Pyne. A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, Powell, Ohio. Visit: www.schoedinger.com
for a complete obituary and to send email condolences to the family.