1/1
James Michael Pyne Sr.
1936 - 2020
James Michael Pyne Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at his home in Worthington, Ohio. Born November 3, 1936 in Blasdell, NY to John James and Doris Lucille Pyne. Predeceased by brother John James Pyne Jr. Survived by wife, Kyle; children, Kelsey (Matt) Warner, Nettie Pyne, and James (Olivia) Pyne Jr.; brother, Robert (June) Pyne. A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, Powell, Ohio. Visit: www.schoedinger.com for a complete obituary and to send email condolences to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
