Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2001 Northwest Blvd.
Columbus, OH
James Michael Roth


1958 - 2020
James Michael Roth Obituary
Roth, James Michael
1958 - 2019
James M. Roth, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY, on July 23, 1958, to the late Charles and Shirley Roth. He graduated from J.J. Pearce High School, Richardson, TX, and from Valparaiso University in 1980 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1981, he married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Helms, who survives him. He also is survived by daughter, Kristin Roth; son, David Roth; sisters, Gail Roth, Sharon Erickson (Bob) and Carol Berg; special aunt and uncle, Vic and Katy Hinrichs; and other aunts and uncles, a nephew, several nieces, numerous cousins and many friends. Jim was employed as an engineer by the Ohio Department of Transportation for more than 30 years. He and his beloved wife, Liz, extensively travelled the world, always planning the next great adventure. He loved canoeing and fishing, particularly in remote Canadian locations. Jim was passionate about everything he did. His love of his family and nature's beauty was unmatched. He was a compassionate, caring man who lived his life by his deep Christian faith. His sense of humor, his smile and his unconditional love brought a light to this world and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212. Pastor Steve Wachtman and Vicar Sara Wunsch presiding. A reception at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness of Central Ohio, 1225 Dublin Rd., Ste. 110, Columbus, OH 43215 or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Holden Village Fund. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
