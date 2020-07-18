1/1

James William Miller, age 91, died of natural causes on July 14, 2020, in Lancaster, Ohio. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1946. After serving as an officer in the U. S. Army in Japan during the Korean War, he graduated from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1955. He met a California girl, Sarah, in Japan and they were married for 65 years. Mr. Miller joined his family law firm, Deffenbaugh and Miller, established in 1902. After merging with another local firm in 1985, he stayed with what is known today as Dagger, Johnston, Miller, Ogilvie and Hampson until his retirement in 2010. To name just two of his many civic leadership roles, he served as the Secretary of the Lancaster Parks Board and as Governor of District 669 (Southeastern Ohio) of Rotary International.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marilyn Jean Miller, and his wife, Sarah. His surviving children are Michael James Miller of Los Angeles, California, Stephen William Miller (Kim) of Pickerington, Ohio, and Maryjane Leverett Miller Hotaling (Clark) of Webster Groves, Missouri. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Friends may wish to contribute to The Friends of the Lancaster Parks, 1507 E. Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The family has held a private burial. Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
