James B. Monroe Jr. went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. He leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Brenda, and many encouraging Christian friends and family who were a constant source of comfort and encouragement. His passions included: great cook, gardener, golfer and he loved travel and photography and his church, Darby Creek Church. Jim loved people and enjoyed teasing them on occasion. He worked with Tyler Dawson, Tulsa Industrial Supply, AEP, and Think Energy. He was a member of the Chillicothe Order Elks Lodge and Purchasing Manager association. Jim donated his eyes to Gift of Life with the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank. A Celebration of Life is 11am-1pm on February 1, 2020 at Darby Creek Church, Galloway, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020