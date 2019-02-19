|
|
Montgomery, James
James R. Montgomery, age 85, born July 26, 1933 from Johnstown, OH, passed on Feb. 19, 2019. Predeceased by parents James and Dorothy (Barcus) Montgomery, brother William, nephew Ben. Survived by wife, Leonore "Lee" (Freshwater) Montgomery; children, Mark (Patty) and Juli (Robert); grandchildren, Ryan (Penny), Andrew, Cassidy (Brett), Zachary (Kelcey), James Joseph, Bailey and Chaz; sister-in-law, Jeanne; nieces and nephews, Victoria, Charles, Steve (Ann), Cindy (William). Jim graduated from Johnstown Monroe High School. Then attended Ohio University on an athletic scholarship. He served in the U.S. Infantry at Ft. Benning, GA. Jim was a life insurance agent for 35 years with Western & Southern Life Insurance Co. Jim was inducted to the Johnstown Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley, OH. A gathering for friends and family will take place Saturday, February 23 at 10am followed by an 11am service at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 East Main St., Bexley, OH 43209. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019