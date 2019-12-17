|
Montgomery Sr., James
1939 - 2019
James Montgomery Sr., age 80, passed away December 16, 2019. Born October 15, 1939 to the late Edward and Luella Montgomery. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Montgomery. Survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Jimmy (Jennifer) Jr. and Brian; grandchildren, Trace (June), Cooper and Mady; sisters, Maxine Moore and Carol (John) Kohn; and many other friends and family. Friends may call from 2-5PM on Sunday, December 22 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where the funeral will be held Monday at 11 AM. Reverend Frank Roe officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. See full obituary and share condolences at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019