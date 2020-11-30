1/
James Morbitzer
Morbitzer, James
1951 - 2020
James B. Morbitzer, of Waverly, WV, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 28, in Parkersburg, WV. He is preceded in death by his son James "Jimmy" Morbitzer, parents James and Jeannine (Wallace) Morbitzer, and brothers John (Callahan) Morbitzer, Benjamin Morbitzer, Daniel Morbitzer, step-daughter Tiffany Mahan. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Mark (Jenny), Sarah Morbitzer, Anne (Jason) Moine, Mary (Bob) Lewis, Elizabeth Morbitzer, Donna Morbitzer, Theresa (Ryan Russi) Morbitzer, Magdalene Morbitzer; stepson, Joseph Watkins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Martensen (Bradley), Thomas Morbitzer (Michaeleen), Christine Lucas (Mark J., Sr.), Patricia Purcell (Michael), Nancy Gross, Carol Cook (Robert), Timothy Morbitzer (Giancarlo Miranda), Steven Morbitzer (Teresa); sisters-in-law, Candace Morbitzer and Brenda Morbitzer; several nieces and nephews. Graduate of Bishop Ready High School. Worked in the family business, ABC Gas Repair, along with his parents and siblings for many years. Enjoyed fishing and camping and especially his grandkids. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2, from 4-6pm at Schoedinger Midtown Chapel, 229 E. State Street. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES AND ONLY 50 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Private funeral service for immediate family 10am Thursday, December 3, at the funeral home. Public graveside service at Sunset Cemetery at 11:30am. Livestream of the funeral can be viewed at www.Schoedinger.com. Arrangements by Schoedinger Midtown Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.schoedinger.com. Jim's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Memories & Condolences
