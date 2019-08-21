|
|
Morrison, James
James Morrison, age 79, of Galloway, OH, passed away at Doctors West Hospital, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Esther Morrison, brother Jerry Morrison, and his beloved fur children Teddy and Kolby. James is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; and daughter, Kimberly. In following James wishes there will be no services. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home & Crematory is honored the family entrusted us in caring for their loved one. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your online condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019