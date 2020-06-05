James Mullins
1938 - 2020
Mullins, James
1938 - 2020
James E. Mullins, age 82. Celebration of Life Monday, June 8, 2020 at Chapel. Visitation 10am; Service 11am. For complete obituary and commiserations please visit our website: waynetleefuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service
