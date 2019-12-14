|
|
Murray, James
1930 - 2019
James "Jim" Murray, long time resident of Lithopolis, passed away peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019. Jim was an avid and gifted athlete throughout his life. A star football player at Fairmont (WV) Senior High School and member of the 1946 State championship team, he maintained a love of all sports and remained active in basketball, running, bicycling, and more well into his 80s. Even as his activity level lessened, he was still known to all of the staff and residents at Sycamore Creek as an endless fount of energy who could be found in the exercise room—and encouraging others to do the same—several times each day, if he wasn't out walking the nearby Metro Park trails. Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea during the Korean War. Jim married Gracie Pizatella in Fairmont in 1954, and they eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio, to raise their family. The majority of Jim's career was spent working for Amtekco Industries in Columbus, eventually rising to plant manager. His dedication to his work and family endured throughout his life. Once retired from Amtekco, he started the next chapter in his career and began working at Manheim Auto Auction where he worked long enough to earn a second retirement. He made many friends among his workmates and among his fellow snowbirds in Florida where he lived and played tennis and competed in races for a number of winters over the years. Jim was preceded in death by parents Hayward L. and Edna Nicholson Murray; sisters, Mary Jo Corley and Maxine Downs, and wife Gracie Murray. He is survived by his loving children, Donna Johnson (husband Jeff), James Michael Murray, Jeff Murray (wife Susan Ackerman), and Jenifer Murray; and by his grandchildren Matthew, Jenna, Kennedy, Griffin, Emerson, Astrid, and Nola. His family remain in awe of their father and grandfather and cannot begin to express their eternal gratitude for all of his love, sacrifice, and support. He is a hero. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W Waterloo St, Canal Winchester. Graveside interment ceremony to be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 19, at Franklin Hills Memory Garden, 5802 Elder Rd, in Canal Winchester.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019