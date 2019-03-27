Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society Columbus
4558 Cemetery Road
Hilliard, OH 43026
(954) 556-9400
For more information about
James Hayes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James N. Hayes


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James N. Hayes Obituary
Hayes, James N.
1953 - 2019
James N. Hayes, a gifted artist and poet, passed away March 21, 2019. He was born September 11, 1953 in Platteville, Wisconsin to Kathryn Kearns and James Hayes. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois before making Columbus his home. James is survived by his sons, David Hayes and Nick Hayes (Elaine Berman), and precious granddaughter, Harper Leigh. Also, his two sisters, Holly (Carlos) Mitchem and Kathy (Todd) Callahan, and his two nieces, Kelly and Karli. He will be greatly missed by all, including his coworkers at JDS Companies and his "tribe" at Little Rock. A celebration of James' life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now