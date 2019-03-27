|
Hayes, James N.
1953 - 2019
James N. Hayes, a gifted artist and poet, passed away March 21, 2019. He was born September 11, 1953 in Platteville, Wisconsin to Kathryn Kearns and James Hayes. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois before making Columbus his home. James is survived by his sons, David Hayes and Nick Hayes (Elaine Berman), and precious granddaughter, Harper Leigh. Also, his two sisters, Holly (Carlos) Mitchem and Kathy (Todd) Callahan, and his two nieces, Kelly and Karli. He will be greatly missed by all, including his coworkers at JDS Companies and his "tribe" at Little Rock. A celebration of James' life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019