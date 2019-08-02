|
Neutzling, James
1930 - 2019
James W. Neutzling, born November 27, 1930, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday July 31, 2019, in Anderson, SC. He was a Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He spent his career as a skilled prototype machinist working for 26 years at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, OH and for the Naval Research Lab in Port Hueneme, CA where he retired in 1995. He was always inquisitive and curious of the world and workings around him and especially enjoyed talking to people. He enjoyed golf, fishing, working in the yard, helping in the community and spending time with his family. He was a family member of NewSpring Church in Anderson, SC where he made many dear friends and faithfully served along with his wife Audrey for 13 years in KidSpring nursery. He was a proud fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. He was a caring husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey of 40 years. Jim was the cherished father of sons, Mike (Elaine) Neutzling, Frank (Ellen) Neutzling, Bob (Gina) Neutzling, Jon (Samantha) Neutzling; daughter, Beth (Dale) Friend of Columbus, OH; and daughter, Irene (Gerardus) Jonker of Wezep, Netherlands; step-children, Vicki (Dale) Marteney of Orlando, FL, David (Tania) Muklebust of Oxnard, CA, Chris (Kim) Muklebust of Tucson, AZ and Noel (Michele) Muklebust of Tucson, AZ. He was Grandpa Jim to 30 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son James A. Neutzling, sister Patricia Baumann and former wife Wandanne Neutzling. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tom Haren. The family will receive friends from 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 57 South Grubb Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215, or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622. Sullivan-King Mortuary,
