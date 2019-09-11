|
|
Newcomer, James
1938 - 2019
James Donald Newcomer, 80, passed away on July 22, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1938 in Fostoria, OH. Jim graduated from Fostoria High School in 1956, graduated from Miami University. He went on to study law at The Ohio State University and received his LLB in 1963 and his Juris Doctor in 1967. He was a proud Republican and public servant, who worked in the office of the Auditor of the State, under Roger Tracy Sr., as an Assistant Attorney General, under William B. Saxbe, as a lobbyist for the Ohio Hospital Association, after which he did some work in the private sector, before returning to public service as an Assistant City Attorney under Ron O'Brien, and retired as an attorney with the Ohio Department of Taxation in 2010. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith, parents Paul and Sally Newcomer, and niece Robin Moore. He is survived by his son, Noah (Amanda) Newcomer; grandson, Jackson; sister, Paulette (Jack) Smith; nieces, Sarah (Eric) Fritsch, Debbie (Fritz) Ballard; and many other beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of life for James D. Newcomer will be held from 12-4pm on Saturday, October 5 at the Gallagher Centre located 1451 Gambier Rd, Mt Vernon, OH 43050.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019