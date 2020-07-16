O'Harra, James
James Neal O'Harra, 85, passed away July 10, 2020. Born Sept 9, 1934 to J. Emmett and Florence O'Harra. A graduate of St. Charles High School, Col, OH. He was a Navy Veteran and Retired Fire Fighter (Lieutenant) from the Columbus Fire Dept. Survived by wife, Mary Teresa "Terry"; sister, Patricia (Robert) Peters; daughter, Kathryn (George); sons, Michael (Sandy), and Patrick; grandchildren, Kelly, Aylish, Eryn and Conor; great granddaughter, Kayleigh. He's to be interred in Arizona. No immediate memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, he asked that contributions be made to The National Rifle Association or Hospice of the Valley. www.HOV.org