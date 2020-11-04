Parisey, James
1935 - 2020
James A. Parisey, 85, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. James was born on Sept. 18, 1935 in Madison, WI to the late Orval Parisey and Evelyn Conners. A graduate of Aquinas High School (class of 1954). He served in the United States Navy. He retired from White Westinghouse and continued his lawn care business for many years. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda; his children, Jim (Anna) Parisey, Craig (Diana) Parisey, Mark (Lori) Parisey, Myra (Edgar) Weil, and Andy (Sarah) Parisey; seven loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, Jack (Theresa) Parisey, Janie Berry, Jeff (Cindy) Parisey, Annette (Bradley) Cohn, Michele (Ram) Sivakumaran; as well as many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Interment at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Ave., Columbus, OH 43201. A special thank you to the staff at Truman Pointe for their kindness and care. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
