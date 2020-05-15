Patterson, James
1927 - 2020
James D. Patterson passed away on May 14, 2020. Born on August 3, 1927 in Buffalo, PA to the late Hugh and Sara Patterson. Jim was a 4-H member in Washington County raising and showing hogs and lambs winning many Blue Ribbons. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1945 after joining the U.S. Navy Seabees in October 1944. Jim served on Iwo Jima and Japan. He was a dairy farm apprentice for two years under military college from Penn State. Jim also was a Plant Manager for Warndickey Farms and Meadow Brook Farms, a construction worker operating equipment in Pennsylvania and had a retail market for fresh vegetables since 1958. He moved to Pickerington in 1962 and worked at a Pickerington creamery. In 1964, Jim established Jim's Produce selling fresh fruits and vegetables. He developed wholesale and retail for central Ohio and sold the business in 1970. Afterwards, Jim worked as a Custodian for the local schools and did part time lawn and tree maintenance, as well as cutting, splitting and selling firewood.
Jim is survived by his children, Wayne (Maureen) Patterson, Jeffrey Patterson and Charles (Vickie) Shank; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Louise, Mary, John, Richard, Edward, Peggy and Mac. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Patterson; sons, Edwin and Jimmy and siblings, Samuel, William and Sara.
Friends and family may call from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. North, Pickerington, OH 43147. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's memory to the Christ United Methodist Church, Baltimore, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 18, 2020.