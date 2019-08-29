|
|
Paxton, James
1932 - 2019
James E. Paxton, age 86, of Pickerington, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens. Born December 4, 1932 in Lancaster to the late Edward E. and Grace (McGonigle) Paxton, he was a graduate of Lancaster St. Mary's High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T and later from Physicians Insurance. Jim was a 30+ year volunteer for the Violet Twp. Fire Department. He was a charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, a 50 year member of St. Vincent de Paul Society, a founding member of the Pickerington American Legion Post #283, a member of the Pickerington Senior Center and Violet Twp. Historical Society, a former member of the Pickerington Lions Club and the Pickerington Village Council. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diana Paxton; daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Godward; son, James (Licia) Paxton; grandchildren, Emily Godward, Austin Paxton, and Rylee Paxton; his good friend, Angus; nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his sisters Monica McCauley, Pauline Lefebure, and Eileen Franks. Friends may visit 4-7 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, with a Vigil Service at 6:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Interment after at Violet Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Bella Care Hospice in Jim's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019