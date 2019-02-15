Home

James Steven Petroff, 61, passed away February 11, 2019 at his home in Columbus. He graduated from Ontario HS, Mansfield OH (1975) and OSU/Columbus (1982). He retired 2012 after 30 years of public service for the Attorney General's Office. Jim had many passions: interacting with people, his books, music, sports, his cottage on Catawba Island; all of the things in life that "feed your soul." He was most proud of his beloved son, Zach. He and Zach were the best of friends and Jim was so overjoyed with his accomplishments. Jim truly left his mark on those of us that knew and loved him. We will never forget him. Jim is survived by his wife, Bobbi May-Gross; son, Zachary Petroff; step daughter, Lauren Gross; sister, Nena-James Petroff; and niece, Whitney Petroff Keiser. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future with details forthcoming.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
