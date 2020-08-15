Pezor, James

1929 - 2020

James Pezor, 90, of Columbus, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1929, to the late John and Jane (Jenny) Pezor. He retired from General Motors. US Navy Veteran. He is survived by his long time girlfriend, Katherine Nibert and her family; niece, Pam Klaas (John); nephew, Laurene Jr. Pezor (Kelly); great niece, Lauren Shotzbarger (Bill); and great nephew, Jeffrey Pezor. He is preceded in death by his sister MaryAnn Holly, brother Laurence Pezor and sister-in-law Rosemary Pezor. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.



