1/
James Pezor
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pezor, James
1929 - 2020
James Pezor, 90, of Columbus, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1929, to the late John and Jane (Jenny) Pezor. He retired from General Motors. US Navy Veteran. He is survived by his long time girlfriend, Katherine Nibert and her family; niece, Pam Klaas (John); nephew, Laurene Jr. Pezor (Kelly); great niece, Lauren Shotzbarger (Bill); and great nephew, Jeffrey Pezor. He is preceded in death by his sister MaryAnn Holly, brother Laurence Pezor and sister-in-law Rosemary Pezor. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved