Callihan, James R.
1923 - 2020
James R. Callihan, 97, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Senior Living. Jim was born in Parkersburg, WV to Mary (Farson) and James Edward Callihan on September 18, 1923.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Betty Burch; and sons Jimmy and Scott Callihan. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Doris; children Phillip (Lorraine) Holcomb, Phyllis Bartram (Larry Galer), Beverly (David) Williams, and Mark (Barbara) Callihan; special granddaughter Krystal (Jon) Thorpe; other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a WWII US Navy veteran. He retired from Gene's Landscape Service.
Jim's family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Reynoldsburg Seventh Day Adventist Church 8544 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, where his memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Jim's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.