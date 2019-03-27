Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skunza Funeral Service
5528 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43231
(614) 895-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Hinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Hinton Obituary
Hinton, James R.
James R. Hinton age 93 passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Former member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church, WW II Army Veteran, retired installer for Western Electric after 33 years, volunteer for The Ohio Historical Society and a longtime member of the National Campers and Hikers Association. Preceded in death by loving wife: Dorothy Marie (Bowersmith) Hinton; parents: James Burman Hinton and Martha Evelyn (Hathaway) Hinton; sons: Barry W., Harvey H., and Jeffrey B. Hinton. Survived by son: Timothy B. (Anita); grandchildren: Stacy and Christopher; great-grandchild: Braden. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 30 10 A.M. until 10:30 A.M., in the Kingwood Memorial Park Chapel, 8230 Columbus Pike ( North High Street) Lewis Center, Ohio, where funeral services will follow at 10:30 A.M., Rev. Paul K. Fowler, presiding Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. Military Honor Guard Service provided by U.S. Army Honor Guards. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now