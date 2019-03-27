|
Hinton, James R.
James R. Hinton age 93 passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Former member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church, WW II Army Veteran, retired installer for Western Electric after 33 years, volunteer for The Ohio Historical Society and a longtime member of the National Campers and Hikers Association. Preceded in death by loving wife: Dorothy Marie (Bowersmith) Hinton; parents: James Burman Hinton and Martha Evelyn (Hathaway) Hinton; sons: Barry W., Harvey H., and Jeffrey B. Hinton. Survived by son: Timothy B. (Anita); grandchildren: Stacy and Christopher; great-grandchild: Braden. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 30 10 A.M. until 10:30 A.M., in the Kingwood Memorial Park Chapel, 8230 Columbus Pike ( North High Street) Lewis Center, Ohio, where funeral services will follow at 10:30 A.M., Rev. Paul K. Fowler, presiding Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. Military Honor Guard Service provided by U.S. Army Honor Guards. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019