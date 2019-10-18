Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sarver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Sarver


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Sarver Obituary
Sarver, James R
1946 - 2019
James R. Sarver, age 73 of Blacklick, OH, passed away on October 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 13, 1946 to the late Frank and Sylvia (Null) Sarver in Parkersburg, WV. James served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and coached youth baseball and softball for 16 years. James is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra (Lorentz) Sarver; children, Jeremiah (Renee) Sarver and Sabrina (Tadd Macdonald) Sarver; grandchildren, Ryan (Elise) Sarver, Samantha Sarver, Matthew Sarver, Miah Sarver, Kaitlynn (Ben) French and Jake Macdonald; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Timothy (Chris) Sarver, Frankie (James) Rhodes and Phyllis Myers; in-laws, Darien (Judy) Lorentz, Larry (Sandra) Lorentz and Brenda (Tony) Rush; 15 nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Charles Sarver, mother and father-in-law Hoy and Lucille Lorentz. Services will be held at a later date at Reynoldsburg Church of Christ, 1649 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now