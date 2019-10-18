|
|
Sarver, James R
1946 - 2019
James R. Sarver, age 73 of Blacklick, OH, passed away on October 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 13, 1946 to the late Frank and Sylvia (Null) Sarver in Parkersburg, WV. James served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and coached youth baseball and softball for 16 years. James is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra (Lorentz) Sarver; children, Jeremiah (Renee) Sarver and Sabrina (Tadd Macdonald) Sarver; grandchildren, Ryan (Elise) Sarver, Samantha Sarver, Matthew Sarver, Miah Sarver, Kaitlynn (Ben) French and Jake Macdonald; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Timothy (Chris) Sarver, Frankie (James) Rhodes and Phyllis Myers; in-laws, Darien (Judy) Lorentz, Larry (Sandra) Lorentz and Brenda (Tony) Rush; 15 nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Charles Sarver, mother and father-in-law Hoy and Lucille Lorentz. Services will be held at a later date at Reynoldsburg Church of Christ, 1649 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019