|
|
Wells, James R.
1934 - 2019
James R. Wells, known to his family and many friends simply as Dick, left us on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 84. A proud native son of Fayetteville, West Virginia, Dick graduated from Fayetteville High School before journeying to Cleveland, Ohio for work, later moving to Ohio. He subsequently joined the United States Army in 1957, serving in Oklahoma and attaining the rank of Corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Dick returned to Ohio, finding work in Columbus with Borden Inc.s Lustroware division. Eventually he was employed with General Electrics Superabrasives Division, working as technician in the production of industrial diamonds. Dick retired from GE in 1996. In retirement he worked part time for The Andersons General Store. Dick was affable and gregarious, making friends everywhere he went. He always delighted in relating his latest joke or quip, and discussing one of his many pursuits such as classic cars, American Indian artwork, NASCAR, firearms and travel. Dick made many trips across the country and abroad, including Canada and China. Some of his fondest memories were his trips to Canada with his good friend, Gary. He cherished his time spent exploring the American West, as well. Dick was also a champion of those in need, supporting worthy causes such as The Olde North Columbus Support and Advocacy Initiative for Our Homeless and Habitat for Humanity. Dick is survived by brother, Fred (Glenna); sister, Ann Goodman (Hal); his son, James (Amy Montgomery); stepsons, Mike and Thom Masters; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, parents Fred and Norene Wells, and stepsons Mick (Mary) and Dennis Masters. There will be a service held in Fayetteville, WV at a later date. You may leave condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Dick wanted donations made to The Olde North Columbus Support and Advocacy Initiative for Our Homeless in c/o Glen Echo United Presbyterian Church, 220 Cliffside Dr., Columbus, Oh. 43202. Love you, Dad, and miss you so much.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019