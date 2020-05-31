Rich, James

James "Jim" A. Rich, age 79, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1940 to the late Lloyd and Pauline (Finley) Rich in Noble County, Ohio and graduated from South High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1958. He married Carol A. (Rinehart) in 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City, Ohio where he then joined her as a member. He worked for Columbus Southern Ohio Electric/AEP for 37 years. He was an avid bowler and also loved golfing, fishing and was a huge Buckeye fan. After retirement, Jim helped his brother, Bob, with his lawn care business in Ashville, Ohio and kept himself busy with many household projects. He was never someone to sit in one place for very long. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Harold. Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Scott (Tammy) Rich of Westerville, Ohio, Sheri (Al) Rogers of Whitehall, Ohio and Jason (Jill) Rich of Canton, Michigan; his brother, William "Bill" (Teri) Rich of Columbus, Ohio; and 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Doc, Gabe, Addison and Sophie. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Mt. Carmel Hospice for their support and care.



