James Richard Gallagher
Gallagher, James Richard
James Richard Gallagher, age 95, passed away in Columbus, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Lifelong resident of Ironton, OH. WWII Army Veteran. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton. Retired from Liberty Bank in Ironton three years ago after 65 years. Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margie; children, Mary Beth (Tom) Conkle, Jim (Lisa) Gallagher, Jr, Patty (Rob) Harris, and Linda (Dave) Piller; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; sister, Ruth (Al) Abler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce and Susie Brown; many close nieces and nephews. Friends may call at O'Keefe Baker Funeral Home, 1108 S. Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638, Thursday, Oct. 15 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Ironton, Friday, Oct. 16, 11am. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Covid 19 protocols will be strictly followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the tuition assistance fund in honor of Jim and Margie Gallagher at St. Joseph High School, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for a complete obituary and to offer condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
