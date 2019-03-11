|
|
Rinella, Jr., James
James Vincent Rinella, Jr., age 80, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 10, 2019. His home church was Calvary Chapel Knoxville. US Army Veteran. Preceded in death by father James V. Rinella, Sr. and mother Florence Mae Kelso Rinella, and sister Mary Alice Rinella Downing. Survived by wife, Wanda Jo Vannoy Rinella; daughters, Lisa Blumberg and husband Ed, Teresa Thomas and husband Tommy; grandchildren, Betsy and Jenna Blumberg, Dale, Megan and Joshua Firth; and sister, Sally Stuthard. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Thursday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for a 2 PM graveside service with Pastor Mark Kirk officiating. Military Honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019