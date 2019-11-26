Home

Jones-Preston Funeral Home - Paintsville
807 South Mayo Trail
Paintsville, KY 41240
(606) 789-3501
James Ross Obituary
Ross, James
1935 - 2019
James H. Ross, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence. Retired from Liebert Corporation. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy Ross, son Donald Ross, his parents and 3 sisters. Survived by son, Christopher (Melody) Ross; grandchildren, Chris (Misha) Ross and Amanda (Donald III) Abrams; great grandchildren, Emily, Allison, Ramona and Donald IV; brothers and sisters, Charles Ross, John (Martha) Ross, Lonnie Ross, Judy (Dewell) Perry and Maxie Ross; sister-in-law, Suzy Parker and her son, Darrell; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Monday 4-7 PM. Additional calling hours will be at the Jones Preston Funeral Home, 807 South Mayo Trail, Paintsville, KY, 41240, Wednesday, 12Noon-3PM, where service will follow at 3PM. Interment Marvin Sparks Cemetery, Paintsville, KY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
