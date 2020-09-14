Sangster, James
1935 - 2020
Colonel James "Jim" H Sangster, Sr, age 84, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1935 in Brownsville, TN to Tam Sangster and Tom Ethel Wilson, and grew up in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of Central State University, Ohio. Jim was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Colonel. He served in many staff and command positions, with tours in Vietnam, Germany, and many locations in the U.S. Highlights include having served as Senior Aide, Commanding General, Third Army Corps, Germany; Commander, 4th Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, Ft. Knox, KY; and Senior Army Advisor, Ohio National Guard. Following his military retirement, Jim served for seven years as the Executive Director of Office of Sponsored Programs, Research and International Affairs at Central State University. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Lily; children, Eve and James, Jr, (Natalia); grandsons, Christopher (Henna) Brodkin and Evan Brodkin (Ben); great granddaughters, Aleena and Zaina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Jim during visitation on THURSDAY evening, September 17, from 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON, 6699 N High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085 and on FRIDAY, September 18, 2020 from 10AM until services at 11AM at ST JOHN AME Church, 7700 Crosswoods Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43235. Due to current health restrictions, masks are required at all services. Col. Sangster will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High Street, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035 Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to leave condolences and memories for his family. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Paul W. Tibbets Memorial VFW Post 2385, PO Box 61, Worthington, OH 43085 OR the Kenneth L Howard Endowed Scholarship Fund (KLHESF), C/O Columbus Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, 1461 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203.