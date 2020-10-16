1/
James Schmoll
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schmoll, James
1928 - 2020
James A. Schmoll (Jim), 92, passed away at his home on October 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43232. A private funeral service will be held the following morning at 11am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the service will be limited to immediate family. For those wishing to view the live webcast of the service on Monday at 11am, visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
11:00 AM
live webcast
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved