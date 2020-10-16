Schmoll, James
1928 - 2020
James A. Schmoll (Jim), 92, passed away at his home on October 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43232. A private funeral service will be held the following morning at 11am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the service will be limited to immediate family. For those wishing to view the live webcast of the service on Monday at 11am, visit www.schoedinger.com
.