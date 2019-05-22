Home

St Pius X
1051 Waggoner Rd
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
1051 Waggoner Rd.
Reynoldsburg, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Josephs Cemetery
6440 South High St.
Columbus, OH
James Scholl Obituary
Scholl, James
James Patrick Scholl, 80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on April 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Frank Scholl, brothers William and Robert Scholl, and sister Patricia Stover. Jim is survived by his children, Ronald J. Scholl of Canal Winchester, OH, James K. Scholl (Kim) of Pataskala, OH, Lisa Scholl Avram (Emil) of Manakin Sabot, VA, Lori Scholl Downey (Craig) of Clearwater, FL, Leslie Scholl Trieloff (Jason) of Clearwater, FL, and John De Haven of Ft. Myers, FL.; grandchildren include Gabrielle and Zachary Scholl, Brandon Avram, Kennedy and Holland Downey, Geoffery, Lillie, and Thomas Trieloff and Seth DeHaven; sisters, Mary Jane Sheline (Clyde), Nancy Lee (Jeff), Frances Klausman, all of Reynoldsburg, OH and Margaret (Peggy) (Tom) Typrowicz of Clearwater, FL. Jim was born March 17, 1939 in Reynoldsburg, OH and moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1972. Jim owned Scholl Enterprises until switching to full time sideline coaching and cheering for his grandchildren's sporting events. He was the BEST PaPa and will be truly missed by each and every one of them. Jim loved his grandchildren, family and the OSU Buckeyes! "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming…Wow! What a ride!" Burial Mass will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd. in Reynoldsburg, OH on June 1, 2019 at 10am. Burial immediately following at St. Josephs Cemetery at 6440 South High St., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Morton Plant Hospital Foundation at 1200 Druid St., Clearwater, FL 33756.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019
