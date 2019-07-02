Home

James Schrienk Obituary
Schrienk, James
1938 - 2019
James H. Schrienk, 81, of Columbus, passed away June 29, 2019. Jim was born April 19, 1938 to the late Harold and Agnes (McDonald) Schrienk. Jim was a retired Ohio State Highway Patrol Police Officer. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1968. Jim was a 35 year member of the Neoacacia Masonic Lodge #595 where he served as Master in 1990 and 2009. He was a member of North Free Will Baptist Church for 45 years. He was married to the love of his life and best friend the late Betty (Duffer) for 55 years. To read the full obituary and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019
