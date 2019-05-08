|
|
Schubeck, James
1931 - 2019
James Schubeck, age 87, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 2, 1931 to Joseph and Margaret (Garbanik) Schubeck. He graduated from Lakewood High School in 1949 and worked a variety of jobs before being drafted in the Army. Jim was stationed in San Marcos Air Force Base in Texas and then Ft. Still, Oklahoma. He graduated from Miami University with a degree in marketing. Upon graduation he worked briefly for Pittsburgh Plate Glass and then in sales with E.F. Houghton & Co. in Los Angeles and then Columbus, OH from 1960-1998. Jim loved baseball and played in various baseball leagues and Senior Softball from 1998-2015. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a good friend to many. He loved to travel, was very interested in WWII, and loved spending time with his family and grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Lawrence, Dorothy, Mildred (Vulinec), Robert and Frank. Jim is survived by his wife, Amy; siblings, Thomas S.J. Schubeck, Joseph (GiGi) Schubeck, George (Carol) Schubeck and Mary (Pat) Brennan; his daughter, Kimberly (Tony); and grandsons, Jack and Dylan. Family will receive friends Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 am Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019