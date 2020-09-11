Shackelford, James
James Kent Shackelford. Jim/Shacks/Cap'n sailed into his last sunset on September 9 at home in Columbus. He will be missed by his 100 year old father, William; brothers, William "Skip," Don, and Tom; sister, Julie (Mike) Lucas; his friend, Lisa Mason; and many others. Born in Parkersburg February 13, 1955; graduated from Upper Arlington in 1973 attending OSU on a US Naval Academy appointment. Then he changed course. First traveling with the Freedom Train, then bartending at all the best Columbus bars, eventually heard his calling to the sea. He credited the late Mr. and Mrs. James Dicke of New Bremen with providing the incentive to pursue a captain's license, eventually earning his U.S.C.G. 1600 GRT Master Upon the Oceans license and Celestial Navigation Certificate. Jim donated his body to OSU Medical Schools in appreciation of the excellent care he received. Donations in memory are encouraged to HTH.ohio.org
or the addiction/recovery service of your choice. Gathering TBA.