Shackson, James
1939 - 2020
James Lee Shackson, 81, of Westerville, passed away October 16, 2020. A private family service will be held at 2pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 with livestream available at www.HillFuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Otterbein University, Division of Institutional Advancement, Shackson Memorial Music Education Endowed Award, 1 South Grove Street, Westerville, OH 43081. If giving online at https://www.otterbein.edu/give/
please specify Shackson Memorial Fund. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at. www.HillFuneral.com
.