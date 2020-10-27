1/
James Lee Shackson, 81, of Westerville, passed away October 16, 2020. A private family service will be held at 2pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 with livestream available at www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Otterbein University, Division of Institutional Advancement, Shackson Memorial Music Education Endowed Award, 1 South Grove Street, Westerville, OH 43081. If giving online at https://www.otterbein.edu/give/ please specify Shackson Memorial Fund. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at. www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
