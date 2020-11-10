1/1
James Sheeler
1955 - 2020
James P. Sheeler, age 65, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center surrounded by family. The son of Paul and Metta Sheeler, he was born on February 13, 1955 in Columbus. Surviving are his siblings, Judie and Frank Pennington, and Jodi (Sheeler) Kambra; nieces and nephews, Jerry, Christy, Glenn, Jason, and Jennifer; many great nieces and nephews; many great-great nieces and nephews; best friends, Walt Middy, and Darryl Kelly; as well as many of friends. James was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed college and pro football, Nascar, and the Cleveland Indians. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit:
www.OhioCremation.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
