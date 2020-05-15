James Shipley
James Edward Shipley, of Columbus, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1940 in London, Ohio to the late Orville Shipley and Florence (Lee) Shipley King Ladd. Jim was recently preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Elda M. (Stevens) Shipley, he was a loving caregiver by her side through her final months. Also preceded in death by his sister Sandra (Richard) Rowe. Survived by his sister Joyce (Ray) Sisk and brother William Benjamin (Cindi) King Jr.; daughter Suzanne (Douglas) Holcomb; son Jeffrey (Alicia) Shipley; grandchildren Justin and Drew Shipley, Erin and Danielle Holcomb. Jim attended Franklin Heights High School; he was a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed through Lockbourne, OH 1957-1960. He spent his younger days managing his painting business and his latter years retired from Central Transport. Jim was a caring husband, father, and grandfather; a longtime Clintonville resident; big sports fan, an avid golfer with a couple of hole in ones, bowled several 300 games in his earlier years, and enjoyed cooking Sunday lunches for his family. He wished for a private celebration of his life. Arrangements handled by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

