Slaughter, James
1958 - 2020
James Earl Slaughter, age 61. Sunrise July 26, 1958 and Sunset February 18, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the SLAUGHTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020