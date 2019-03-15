|
|
Slone, James
1937 - 2019
James Henry Slone, 81, of Pataskala, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019. He was born April 4, 1937, in Grundy, Virginia, the son of the late James B. and Molly V. (Looney) Slone. James served honorably in the US Air Force, and had retired after a long career with Sears as a repairman. He was of the Pentecostal faith, a former member of the Cathedral of Praise, and enjoyed hiking and watching football and basketball. He is survived by his family: his loving wife, the former Juanita Musick, whom he married on December 16, 1967; his four sisters, Anita Bryant, Mary Heeter, Margie Slone and Lydia Peoples; and numerous nieces and nephews. Honoring James wishes, there will be no services at this time. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for James and his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019