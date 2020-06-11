James Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, James
James "Butch" Smith, 65, of Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his daughter and son-in-law's home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his mother & Father Louis and Mary (Miller) Smith & his sisters Pamela & Rosemary Smith. He is survived by his sister Wanda Abshire, daughters Brittany Schmidt & Danielle (Daniel) Glick & their mother Mary Ann, his stepson Ricky Aguirre, six grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Jim was a graduate of West High School & a proud member of the West High Marching Band. He was an avid sports fan and has always been loyal to THE Ohio State University football team, the Cincinnati Reds & the Cleveland Browns. Jim enjoyed the simple things in life, like grilling out & spending time with his family, especially his only granddaughter, Rosalie. He was fortunate to spend his later years with all his children and grandchildren. He is & will always be dearly missed. A memorial to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved