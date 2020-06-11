Smith, James

James "Butch" Smith, 65, of Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his daughter and son-in-law's home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his mother & Father Louis and Mary (Miller) Smith & his sisters Pamela & Rosemary Smith. He is survived by his sister Wanda Abshire, daughters Brittany Schmidt & Danielle (Daniel) Glick & their mother Mary Ann, his stepson Ricky Aguirre, six grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Jim was a graduate of West High School & a proud member of the West High Marching Band. He was an avid sports fan and has always been loyal to THE Ohio State University football team, the Cincinnati Reds & the Cleveland Browns. Jim enjoyed the simple things in life, like grilling out & spending time with his family, especially his only granddaughter, Rosalie. He was fortunate to spend his later years with all his children and grandchildren. He is & will always be dearly missed. A memorial to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store