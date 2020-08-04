1/1
James Smith
1946 - 2020
James Franklin "Smitty" Smith, age 74, of Columbus, OH, went to be with the Lord, July 29, 2020. He was born July 7, 1946 in Stuart County, Richland, GA to the late Mary Bryant Smith and Albert Smith. James was also preceded in death by his sister Thelma F. Jackson. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife of 40 years, Ruth Ann Smith; daughters, Alicia (Craig) Reed and Vanessa Smith; grandsons, Brandon Woods and Charles "C.J." Martin Jr.; niece, Alicia Thomas; cousins; and many other family and friends. He graduated from Richland High & Industrial School and attended Albany State in Georgia before moving to Ohio in 1967. He was dedicated and worked hard for various companies, such as Grandle, McGraw Hill, Medline and DHL. Smitty enjoyed OSU football, watching movies, listening to music, fishing, bowling, and spending quality time with his grandsons. A memorial service will be held at a later date so family and friends can all celebrate his life. Entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH. To offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
