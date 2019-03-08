|
Snyder, James
James Ralston Snyder, age 83, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at his home. Jim was surrounded by his loving family including his devoted wife of nearly 64 years, Patricia "Patt" Snyder; daughter, Kimm (Tim) Vincent of Galena; and son, Doug Snyder of Grove City. As a proud Veteran of the US Navy, Jim served aboard the USS Hornet CVA-12. He was born May 30, 1935, in the Pittsburgh area to his late parents Walter and Margaret (Smith) Snyder and is preceded in death by his sister Linda Rebtoy. Jim spent over 38 years in the printing industry and later retired from Southwestern City Schools. He and Patt enjoyed extensive travel throughout the US in their motor home and on their Gold Wing motorcycle. A Celebration of Life and private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019