Sowards, James
Jim Sowards, age 79, of New Albany, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Jim was born in Paintsville, Ky on Dec 22, 1939 to the late Roy and Elizabeth (Blair) Sowards. He was a member of the Mt Vernon Academy Class of '58. He worked as a painting contractor in Columbus for many years and was known as a fine craftsman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn; son, Dr, James Gregory Sowards (Nancy); and daughter, Cheri Rettstatt (Jeff); six grandchildren; his sister, Carol Sowards of Illinois; his extended family of in-laws, and many dear friends. Jim was a member of the Worthington Seventh-Day Adventist Church for 56 years. Friends may call on Sunday, Nov 3, 2019 from 3-6pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov 4, 2019 at 11am at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 385 East Dublin-Granville Road in Worthington with Pastor Yuliyan Filipov officiating.. Interment will be at Kingwood Memorial Park. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019