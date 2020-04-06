The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
James Spruance


1923 - 2020
James Stanley Spruance, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Hillsboro, Ohio, he came to Columbus at age 17 to attend Business School. A member of the Greatest Generation, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Battle of the Bulge with the 42nd Rainbow Division in World War II. He was a 70-year member of University Lodge #631 F&AM. Jim was a faithful congregant of Clinton Heights Evangelical Lutheran Church. He volunteered with the American Red Cross for 15 years. Preceded in death by his wife of nearly 64 years, Freda, he is survived by his daughters, Melanie (John) Shapiro and Dee (Jim) Foeller; grandchildren, Madison Foeller, Anna and Elise Shapiro; brother, Robert L. Spruance; sister-in-law, Dorothy Whitmer; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Kingwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the - Cincinnati. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
