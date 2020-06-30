James Stout

Stout, James

Funeral services, celebrating the life of James C. Stout, 84, of Pataskala, will be held at 12p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Pataskala Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Gary Reiss as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10a.m. until time of the funeral service. Jim passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida, following a brief illness. He was born in Adams County, Ohio, on November 26, 1935 the son of the late James G. and Allie (Stidham) Stout. He retired after a thirty year career with the Morman Animal Feed Company as a sales distributor. He was an active member of the Pataskala Church of the Nazarene, loved to bowl and farm. Jim, was a good Christian man and he loved the Lord. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Ginny Guy (and family) of Bellaire, Michigan; sons, Marvin (Rhonda), Kerry (Aleta) Stout; daughter, Christine (Todd) Borden; his four brothers, Lowell (Sharon), Lee (Joyce), Butch (Donna), Tom (Emma); his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Ann (Collins), and his sister Sue Weaver. The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Pataskala Church of the Nazarene, 8100 Hazelton Etna Rd SW, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Jim and his family.



